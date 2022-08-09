Chitra Wagh expresses anger over Sanjay Rathod' ministership

BJP leader Chitra Wagh is upset over Sanjay Rathod's ministership. In this regard, she has expressed her displeasure by tweeting. Chitra Wagh has said in a tweet that it is unfortunate that Sanjay Rathod has been given the post of minister. Chitra Wagh has said in a tweet that my fight against Sanjay Rathore will continue.

Sanjay Rathod, who had to resign from the post of Forest Minister when he was in the Thackeray government, has once again won the lottery of ministerial post due to the allegations made by BJP in the case of the suicide of a young woman in Pune. BJP leader Chitra Wagh, who took an aggressive stance against Rathod and leveled accusations, has expressed displeasure with his ministerial position. Chitra Wagh said that it is unfortunate that Rathod has been given the post of minister again. She has also expressed her determination that she will continue the fight against Rathod and will win this battle. Tagging the Chief Minister's office on Twitter, Wagh has expressed her displeasure with Rathod's ministerial position. But now there is a possibility of controversy over this.

Chitra Wagh said in a tweet, "It is very unfortunate that former minister Sanjay Rathod, who caused the death of Pooja Chavan, has been given the post of minister again. Even if Sanjay Rathod has become a minister again, I will continue my fight against him. I will believe in God's justice." ….will win.”

