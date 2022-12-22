Christmas 2022: Beautiful Churches to visit in Mumbai

Christmas is a well-known Christian holiday set in December, celebrated the world over and famed for its decorations and Santa Clause. It is a yearly celebration marking Jesus Christ’s birth; it is observed on the 25th of December as a cultural and religious celebration among a lot of people all over the world. Christmas is celebrated in all Christian countries but there are differences in the way each nation celebrates this date.

Mumbai is now preparing for Christmas 2022 and New Year's Eve. So here's where to head when it's the most magical time of the year.

The Wodehouse Church, Colaba:

The Wodehouse Church is located in Colaba and is often called as Holy Name Cathedral Church. Every year this church witness a wonderful Christmas celebration accompanied by spectacular decorations.

Mount Mary's Basilica, Bandra:

The Basilica is one of the most beautiful churches in Mumbai, and people believe that Mother Mary has been glorified here since the Portuguese rule in the 16th century. Interestingly, the church’s structure is 100 years old.

The Tallest Towers of Gloria Church, Byculla:

This church has the tallest towers you would ever see in any church in Mumbai. It was initially situated at the hills of Mazagaon but shifted here from 1911 to 1913. It is styled amazingly in a Gothic way, and the stained glass adds more to its beauty. People come to attend the midnight mass from faraway places.

Our Lady Of Victoria Church, Mahim:

From the nativity play setting to the big Christmas tree and the ever-so-delightful midnight mass on the eve of Christmas, Victoria Church has a history of almost 450 years hidden inside its beautiful interiors. This year, catch the choir of Our Lady of Victoria Church, which will be singing carols at the midnight mass for everyone.

St. Andrews, Bandra:

One of the prettiest and wittiest churches in Mumbai, this Bandra church is a popular one to hit up during Christmas Eve. Nestled on the outskirts of Chimbai village, this 400-year-old church goes all-out with bright lights and red and white buntings put up nicely around the church and in the grounds.