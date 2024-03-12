CIDCO to Prepare DPR for Vichumbe Interchange on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A new base station is set to come up along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has invited a tender to select an agency to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the interchange at Vichumbe village near Panvel. Currently, motorists access the expressway mainly through Kalamboli on the Sion-Panvel highway and Panvel on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

At least 9 villages under the Navi Mumbai Airport Catchment Area (NAINA) will directly benefit from the junction. . which comes in chain 5/350 km from the highway, said a senior CIDCO official.

CIDCO has been implementing a pilot project of NAINA, encompassing 23 villages in Panvel Taluka, with 12 Town Planning Schemes (TPS). Approximately 6.5 kilometers of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway passes through the Interim Development Plan (IDP) of the NAINA area.

"In the IDP, a direct access point to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway (YCEW) has been proposed an interchange near Vichumbe Village under Town Planning Scheme-5 and Town Planning Scheme-7. This proposed access point would facilitate convenient entry to the entire NAINA IDP area, thereby enhancing its development potential," stated the official.

Villages under NAINA that will get direct access to Mumbai-Pune Expressway are Shivkar, Bhokarpada (Chipale), Devad, Vichumbe, Bonshet, Vihighar, Moho, Usarli Khurd, and Kolkhe.

The official added that presently, these villages are in the development stage, and motorists must travel to the Old Mumbai-Pune highway to access the expressway, despite the expressway passing close to these villages.

"The proposed 45-meter NAINA DP road is slated to intersect the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at the Vichumbe Interchange. Additionally, plans are underway to extend this road to connect with Panvel Railway Station. This extension spans approximately 1.2 kilometers and entails crossing the railway line, a dedicated freight corridor, and the Gadhi River," explained the official.

The proposed interchange is strategically located at the geographical center of the NAINA area, facilitating connectivity to all surrounding regions and catering to the projected population. According to the NAINA DP report, the population projection for 2040 in the NAINA IDP area is estimated at 17.40 Lakhs, while the population projection for the rest of the NAINA area stands at 9.67 Lakhs, resulting in a total projected population of approximately 27.07 Lakhs.

A direct connectivity with Mumbai-Pune expressway will give a new impetus to the development of these villages. “A large number of commercial as well as residential projects are lined up and a direct access to Mumbai-Pune expressway will boost up the real estate sector,” said the official.