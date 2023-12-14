Citing police input in assembly, Chhagan Bhujbal claims threat to life over Maratha quota stand



In a dramatic revelation during the Maharashtra assembly session on Wednesday, Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal asserted that he has received a disturbing police input indicating a potential threat to his life, suggesting the possibility of being shot dead. Bhujbal disclosed that he has been subjected to a barrage of abuses and threats over the past two months. These alarming developments coincide with the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation, highlighting the intensity and potential risks associated with the deeply contentious issue.

The food and civil supplies minister, who is vociferously opposing inclusion of the Marathas under the OBC category for reservation in jobs and education, made the claim while speaking in the lower house of the legislature, which is currently having its winter session in Nagpur, during a discussion on the quota issue.

The minister claimed he has been receiving abuses over the phone and threats from people allegedly from the Maratha community on a daily basis and that he had filed a police complaints but there was no action.

Now post about attack on Bhujbal Knowledge City, Bhujbal Farm office (premises linked to him) on December 24 (the last day of ultimatum given by Jarange to government to announce quota for Marathas) is being circulated on social media. It means preparations are being made to attack us again. I am ready to die. Give reservation to Marathas and stop this mob rule, that’s all I am saying. Today it is Bhujbal. Tomorrow there will be someone else. Are you (government) going to be keep quiet? Will you just keep watching? This is my question to Maharashtra, said an emotional Bhujbal.

Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent leader representing the Other Backward Classes (OBC), has strongly denied accusations of being anti-Maratha amid ongoing efforts to portray him in a negative light. Bhujbal, emphasizing the misinformation being spread, clarified that he is not opposed to reservation for the influential Maratha community. He urged for a nuanced approach, suggesting a separate reservation for the Marathas while expressing concern about the prevailing mob rule.