Clash breaks out between 2 groups in Pune's Yerwada Jail, 5 booked

As many as two jail personnel were injured after a clash broke out between two groups of inmates in Pune's Yerwada Jail on Tuesday evening, said police.

The Police have registered an FIR against five inmates after a stone-pelting case was reported.

"A clash broke out between two groups of inmates in Pune's Yerwada Jail yesterday evening. Police registered an FIR against 5 inmates after a stone-pelting case was reported. Two jail personnel were also injured along with some inmates," said Pune Police officials.

Further details are awaited.

