Clash breaks out between SFI and ABVP at Pune University, 13 booked

A scuffle erupted between the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers at Pune's Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) over membership registration, resulting in both organizations filing complaints against each other. The incident, which occurred near the university's Aniket Canteen around noon on Wednesday, November 1, has led to a police case involving 13 individuals.

The president of the Students Federation of India, Somnath Govind Nirmal, lodged a complaint at Chatushrungi police station. The scuffle reportedly began when Nirmal and his colleagues were registering new members. Mahadev Sangappa Ranga, representing the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and his associates confronted them with sticks. An altercation escalated, leading to the overturning of a table and an attack with sticks on Nirmal and his colleagues by the ABVP members.

Simultaneously, Mahadev Sangappa Ranga filed a counter-complaint at Chaturshringi police station. In his complaint. Reportedly, Somnath Nirmal and his associates tore up receipts while Mahadev Sangappa Ranga and his colleagues were having breakfast. This act led to an altercation in which Mahadev Sangappa Ranga was struck on the forehead with a flagstick, and his friend was also allegedly assaulted.

The situation is under investigation, led by Assistant Police Inspector Gadekar.