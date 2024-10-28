Clash of Shiv Sena Factions in Borivali: Shinde and Thackeray Supporters Exchange Slogans at Election Office In Mumbai (Watch Video)

In a dramatic turn of events in the Mangthane constituency, supporters of the Shiv Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray clashed outside the Borivali election office. The confrontation escalated as both groups exchanged heated slogans, highlighting the ongoing rift within the party ahead of the upcoming elections.

Amid rising tensions, police quickly intervened, deploying a van to separate the two factions and restore order. The incident underscores the deep divisions within the Shiv Sena, as both Shinde and Thackeray factions vie for political supremacy in the region. Despite the clash, both candidates successfully filed their nominations, marking a significant step in the electoral process.

The poll battle will unfold between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition alliance Maha Vikash Agadhi (MVA), which has the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Elections for 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.