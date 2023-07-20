Class 7 student dies after being assaulted by classmates in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A scuffle broke out between two seventh-grade students over a seat in their classroom. Following the altercation, one of the boys called his friends from outside, and together they physically assaulted the other boy with kicks. Tragically, Karthik Gaikwad, an 11-year-old who sustained injuries during the incident, passed away while undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

The incident occurred near Devagiri School in Daulatabad on July 6. The boy passed away on July 13 at midnight while receiving treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The deceased boy's father, Manohar Gaikwad, a resident of Abdimandi, has filed a complaint regarding this matter at Daulatabad police station.

Manohar Gaikwad, a daily wage earner and father of the deceased Karthik, has lodged a complaint demanding that a case be registered against his son's classmate and three of their associates, who reside in Kesapuri Tanda. The complaint states that they were involved in a fight with Karthik, which led to his assault. Additionally, the complaint requests an investigation into the class teachers and principals, alleging negligence in safeguarding the students' interests and protection.