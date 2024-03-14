CM Announces Redevelopment of Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Drawing Inspiration from Ujjain's Mahakal Mandir

Mumbai: The Siddhivinayak temple complex will be developed on the lines of Ujjain's Mahakal temple. For this, the civic body has made a provision of Rs 500 crore in the budget. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared soon.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up a special project to provide better facilities to the devotees visiting the Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi. Under this, the temple premises will also be beautified and replanted. These include widening the road leading to the temple, arrangements for vendors of puja material, etc. A project management consultant will be appointed to prepare a detailed report. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the project at the launch of a corridor along the coastline. MP Rahul Shewale and Sada Sarvankar wrote a letter to Shinde demanding that the beautification work of Siddhivinayak temple be expedited. Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi is one of the major temples in India.

A large number of devotees from all over the world come to this temple for darshan. Many well-known people, actors, actresses, and entrepreneurs come to see Siddhivinayak. However, facilities are becoming inadequate for lakhs of devotees visiting the highly congested area. This will transform the temple complex.

Key features of the project:

1) Separate commuting route for devotees

2) Entrances on both sides of the temple

3) State-of-the-art toilets for devotees

4) Temporary seating arrangements with roofs for devotees in queues

5) Widening of all roads leading to the temple

6) Parking arrangements for devotees