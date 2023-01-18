CM Eknath Shinde calls it big achievement says MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore signed in Davos for investments in Maha

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore have been signed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos in Switzerland and termed it as a big achievement.

This will generate employment for one lakh people, said Shinde, who was in Davos to seek investments in Maharashtra. The MoUs will not remain just on paper, he said, adding that foreign investors have shown trust and faith in the state government.

The MoUs have been signed in the fields of hi-tech infrastructure, renewable energy, electric vehicles, steel manufacturing and agro food processing, Shinde told reporters after returning to Mumbai. The CM said he had appealed to all to invest in Magnetic Maharashtra.

The impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and India was felt in Davos, he said, while terming his visit as successful and fruitful. Shinde said, MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore have been signed. This is satisfactory and a big achievement. Ours is the government of the common man. The industrial policy which envisages single-window clearance, capital subsidy, GST subsidy will attract huge investment in the state.

Maharashtra has huge potential for industrial development and the government will provide a red carpet welcome to the potential investors. I appealed to all to invest in Magnetic Maharashtra, he said. The government will extend all cooperation to the investors, he added.