CM Eknath Shinde Comments on Maratha Reservation from Shivneri Fort

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil has once again started a hunger strike from Antarwali Sarati demanding reservation from the OBC quota by giving a Kunbi certificate to the Maratha community. On the other hand, the state government is also preparing to give Maratha reservations separately to the Maratha community who do not have Kunbi records. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was at Fort Shivneri for the Shiv Jayanti celebrations today, has made an important and suggestive statement about the Maratha reservation.

Addressing the gathering after the Shiv Jayanti celebrations, Eknath Shinde raised the issue of Maratha reservation. He said, "We are working keeping the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in mind. We have called a special session tomorrow to give reservation to The Maratha Community that fits within the framework of the law without hurting the OBC or any other community's reservation" Shinde said.

"This is a government that takes all communities along. This is a government of the common man who will achieve all-round development of the state," Shinde said.