CM Eknath Shinde counters Uddhav Thackeray, says "Ravana has many faces"

The opposition parties are united against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The opposition's alliance in India is preparing to face the BJP-led NDA. That's why 28 parties from the India Alliance are gathering in Mumbai today.

Leaders from 28 parties across the country, chief ministers of six states, and various national-level leaders have arrived at Mumbai airport for the two-day meeting of the India Alliance in Mumbai (August 31 and September 1). The India Alliance meeting has faced criticism from opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has criticized the India Alliance as well. He also referred to the leaders of the India Alliance as 'Ravan'. In the Rahata taluka of Ahmednagar, the Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil award distribution ceremony has been organized. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the award ceremony, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also present at the event. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Chief Minister criticized the India Alliance meeting.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Today all opposition parties have come together in Mumbai. Why are they here? They have come together to discuss how to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will tell them, 'Don't play with fire, otherwise your hands will burn.' Someone mentioned yesterday that we (I.N.D.I.A. bloc) have many choices for the PM's face, but who else does NDA have? You know who has many faces, Ravana has many faces.”

On Wednesday (August 30), the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state held a press conference ahead of the India Alliance meeting. The press conference was attended by top leaders of Shiv Sena (Thackeray group), NCP (Sharad Pawar group), and Maharashtra Congress. When asked about the India Alliance's prime ministerial candidate, Thackeray said, "We have many choices for the PM's face, but who else does NDA have?" You saw what happened in Karnataka. They had to bring Bajrang Bali but even the deity did not bless them. So the question is, kaun banega..." he added.

He also compared the BJP's rule to the British Raj. "The British did development work too, but if we did not chase them away with full force, we would not have achieved freedom. We want development but we want freedom too," he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar was also present. Reminding PM Modi of his comments regarding the "corruption" of NCP leaders, Pawar said, "I request PM Modi to thoroughly investigate the irrigation scam he had mentioned and put the truth out."Around 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the third meeting of the I-N-D-I-A alliance meet on August 31 and September 1.