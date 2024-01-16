CM Eknath Shinde Hits Back at Opposition's Criticism of His Davos Visit

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's upcoming trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has drawn criticism from the opposition, with questions raised about the size and purpose of the accompanying delegation.

Aditya Thackeray, a leader from the opposing party, questioned the need for a large group, asking whether all attendees had received central government permission and if their roles were clearly defined. He also expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed by the previous government.

Shinde, defending his visit, clarified that only 10 personnel from his office and the state's Industry Department would be officially joining him, along with 8 additional representatives from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). He confirmed that all attendees had obtained the necessary permits from the central government.

The Chief Minister emphasized the economic goal of his trip, stating that he aimed to secure investment agreements worth 3.1 lakh crore rupees (approximately $40 billion) through MoUs. He assured transparency in the delegation's activities and expenditure details, dismissing the opposition's criticism as "irrelevant."

"We are going to sign MoUs worth 3 lakhs 10 thousand crore rupees through this conference. More investments will be brought after discussion with ministers from other countries and financial institutions. The criticism leveled by opposition on our Davos visit is completely irrelevant and no excessive spending has been done for the tour. The expenditure will be transparently presented to the public", clarified Shinde.