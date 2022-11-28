CM Eknath Shinde says Assam CM Himanta Biswa assured land for Maharashtra Bhawan in Assam

The Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde who recently met Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has said that the latter has confirmed to allot land for the construction of Maharashtra Bhawan in Assam.

Speaking to the reporters in Mumbai after returning from Guwahati Shinde said, We had discussed with the CM about the place for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in vicinity of Kamakhya Devi temple in Assam. He confirmed that we will give the land for Maharashtra Bhawan.