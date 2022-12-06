CM Eknath Shinde says opposition to green oil refinery will ease to exist once people receive benefits

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that the government will ensure that the green oil refinery proposed in the coastal district of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra’s Konkan region is constructed.

Certain misconceptions are being spread about the green oil refinery project giving rise to emotional issues. People are opposing the project due to false propaganda but when they realise the benefits, they will support it. The same happened during the construction of the Samruddhi Expressway when initially people had opposed it but later on, they had supported the expressway, Eknath Shinde was speaking at the Swarajya Bhoomi Konkan festival organised at Goregaon

According to a report of Indian Express, In the same event Devendra Fadnavis said that the government will ensure that the project is built in the proposed area. This is a green refinery project which will not lead to any pollution. It will provide direct employment to one lakh people and around five lakh people will be indirectly employed.

Some people are against the development of the Konkan region and said, We will develop the Konkan region and at the same time, we will improve the environment, he further stated.