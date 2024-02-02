CM Eknath Shinde Undergoes Minor Eye Surgery in Thane, Advised to Rest for a Day

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde underwent minor surgery on his eye in Thane. On Friday morning, a renowned ophthalmologist from Thane operated on Chief Minister Shinde to reduce the number of cataracts and glasses. Since it is laser surgery, doctors have advised him a day's rest.

The Chief Minister is constantly on tour across the state due to frequent visits and busy schedules throughout the day. Recently, he had gone to Vitta for the last rites of Shiv Sena's Khanapur MLA Anil Babar. He then came to Thane on Friday. Here, the chief minister's eye was treated with a laser. Doctors have advised the chief minister to rest for a day. At present, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is at his residence in Thane, from where he will continue important work.