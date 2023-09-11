CM Eknath Shinde visits Bhimashankar temple, prays for rain and prosperity

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde undertook a visit to the revered Shree Kshetra Bhimashankar temple in Pune district on the fourth Monday of the auspicious month of Shravan. During this visit, Chief Minister Shinde paid his respects to Lord Shiva and sought blessings.

During his visit, Chief Minister Shinde expressed his hopes for abundant and satisfactory rainfall throughout the state, aiming to alleviate any concerns of water scarcity and usher in prosperity for all. His devotion to Lord Bhimashankar, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, left him with a profound sense of spiritual satisfaction.

Following the prayer, Chief Minister Shinde received felicitations from the Bhimashankar Devasthan Trust. The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including MP Shrikant Shinde, Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, former MP Shivajirao Adharao Patil, and former MLA Sharad Sonwane.

CM Shinde said that the government had prepared a development plan of 148 crores for the enhancement of the Bhimashankar pilgrimage site, out of which 68 crores have already been spent on various facilities. Shinde emphasized on this occasion that all the basic facilities will be provided by the government, ensuring that the visitation experience of the countless devotees who come here remains smooth and free of inconveniences. Moreover, Chief Minister Shinde emphasized the administration's directive to ensure the availability of potable water in tribal areas, underscoring the government's dedication to the well-being of its citizens.