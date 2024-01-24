CM Shinde Assures Special Assembly Session after Submission of Maratha Survey Report

Mumbai: A survey to assess the social status of Maratha and other open class communities began in Maharashtra on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announcing that a special session of the legislature would be convened immediately after the commission's report is submitted.

"The government has decided to provide reservation to the Maratha community. It is the government's responsibility to provide reservation to the Maratha community without affecting the reservation of OBCs and other communities. The survey of the backward class commission has started in the state and it will continue for a week. After that, the backward class commission will submit its report to the government. The government is waiting for this report to make a law for reservation to the Maratha community," Shinde said.

Reservation battle in final stage: Jarange-Patil

"Reservation is important if we want to increase the percentage of Marathas in higher education and jobs. Maratha students have to spend a lot of money for education. So, there is no alternative to reservation," said Manoj Jarange-Patil.

"The reservation battle has reached the final stage. Even if anyone comes in the way, Marathas will get reservation from OBCs," Jarange-Patil said.

The survey will have 35 pages, 154 questions, and three tables

The state backward class commission has given a questionnaire of 35 pages with 154 questions and three tables for the survey of Marathas and other open class communities.

The state government is trying to complete the survey by January 30 with the help of secondary, primary teachers, gram sevaks, and nurses.

The questionnaire includes questions about basic information, family questions, economic, social status, and health-related information. Tables have to be filled with information about family members and educational status. The questionnaire will be filled by the head of the household.