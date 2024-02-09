CM Shinde Cancels Programs Amid Rising Tensions After Abhishek Ghosalkar's Murder

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde who was scheduled to attend the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of a multi-storey parking building and inaugurate the "Chief Minister MIDC Health Insurance Scheme" skipped the program.

The decision was made last minute. It is understood that the CM is on his way to Mumbai for a meeting. According to sources, this meeting could be chaired in the wake of the Ghosalkar murder case.

The entire state is in shock due to the gruesome murder of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar that took place yesterday. Opposition parties are slamming the CM for the worsening law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industries Uday Samant went on for the inaugurating ceremony of Chief Minister MIDC Health Insurance Scheme" in Thane. In the press conference that was held earlier in the day, Samant informed reporters that there was a gang war going on between UBT Sena leaders and the opposition is defaming the CM for no reason.