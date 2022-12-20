CM Shinde is afraid to discuss the Maharashtra-Karnataka border problem : Aditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and a former minister for Maharashtra, criticised Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, alleging that the latter shied away from discussing the matter out of fear.

"We want the State Assembly to talk about the Karnataka-Maharashtra border problem. We are interested in hearing what the Maharashtra Chief Minister said at the meeting in Delhi. The chief minister of Karnataka is assertive on this matter, but our chief minister is afraid to bring it up," Aaditya Thackeray told reporters in Nagpur. The opposition whipped up a controversy on the grounds of Vidhan Bhavan on the opening day of the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, with MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) raising placards in protest of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue.In the midst of the border dispute, MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) joined the protest.Ajit Pawar, the leader of the opposition, brought up the border dispute in the Maharashtra Assembly. He said, "Belgaum has barred entry to a Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra. It was resolved during a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah that no one would be prevented from coming there, so how could the local collector make such a decision? "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to Pawar's concern by saying, "For the first time the country's Home Minister has mediated the border dispute, he has taken this issue seriously. We have presented the side of the border residents to him, and Amit Shah has already made his case regarding the border dispute. At this point, there should be no politics on the border dispute, and we should stand with the border residents."Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, concurred with CM Shinde's comments and promised that the government would look into the situation.After members of the Maharastra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Nationalist Congress Party staged a protest on Monday demanding they be allowed into Belagavi, tension persisted in the border regions of Belagavi on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.Belagavi Police forbade MES from holding its Maha Melava on the grounds of the Vaccine Depot at Tilakwadi and enacted forbidden orders within the jurisdiction of the Tilakwadi Police Station.On today's first day of the Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly, Section 144 has been implemented in the region, and substantial security has been deployed near the location of the MES convention.According to the police, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai has made it clear that no ministers from Maharashtra will be allowed entry into Belagavi. The Maharastra Ekikaran Samiti, also known as the Maharashtra Integration Committee, protested after Karnataka officials denied a few leaders from Maharashtra permission to enter Belagavi. MES proponents contend that Belagavi belongs in Maharashtra and should be returned there.The State Reorganization Act of 1956's implementation was the beginning of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border conflict. The border between Maharashtra and Karnataka had to be readjusted, according to the then-governing Maharashtra. Then, the two states formed a four-person committee. The Maharashtra government offered to move 260 villages with a significant Kannada-speaking population, but Karnataka rejected the offer. Later, both governments turned to the Supreme Court in an effort to expedite the matter.