CM Shinde Responds to ED Raid on Thackeray Leader Ravi Waikar: No Witch Hunt, Focus on Work

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra downplayed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on the residence of Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader Ravi Waikar, asserting that his government isn't targeting anyone unfairly.

Shinde stated that the ED operates independently and the state government has no control over its actions.

Those with clean consciences have nothing to fear. He further stated that his government isn't driven by vendetta or political motives. He pointed to alleged COVID-era corruption, including body bag scams, adulterated food rations, and irregularities in oxygen plant contracts. Furthermore, he has urged for evidence-based accusations and dismissed any need for fear among those who haven't committed wrongdoing.

The CM asserted his government's focus on delivering results and fulfilling promises made to the electorate.



The opposition criticized the raid as politically motivated and aimed at silencing dissent. They cited the ongoing disqualification proceedings against their MLAs as further evidence of a witch hunt.



