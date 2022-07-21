CM Shinde's breaking announcement for Ganesh Utsav & Dahi Handi, know what's allowed and what's not

The Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has gave a major announcement today over the festivals in the state, like Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi. The CM also announced the restriction-free festivals in Maharashtra.

However, the people will still have to follow the general rules of the festival.

Here's what is allowed

The festivals will be Covid restricted free after two years of pandemics.

Instructions have been given to plug potholes on all roads.

One window scheme, online registration process has been facilitated.

Ganesh Mandals will not be charged for registration.

Although the people will still have to follow constant rules.

Addressing the press conference, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that the festivals in Maharashtra specially Dahi Handi and Ganesh Festival will be celebrated in full swing.