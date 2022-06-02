CM Thackeray calls meeting of Covid-19 task force in view of rising Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting of the Covid-19 task force today, in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The meeting has been called today (Thursday) at 6 pm at the Chief Minister's official residence Varsha Bungalow.

What is the reason for the increasing number of corona patients?

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 1,081 cases, but no deaths. During the day, Mumbai alone reported 731 cases while the greater Mumbai metropolitan region reported 962 cases.

Medical experts have observed an increase in the number of corona patients in other countries, a decrease in the number of covid tests.

In Mumbai, between May 12 and 18, there was an increase of 1,002 new covid patients. From May 19 to 25, 1,531 patients were registered. During the same period, the number of patients in Pune declined by 9.73 per cent. The growth rate in the first five districts is 35.86 per cent. This means that the rate of growth is slow and the death toll has not increased.

Vigilance instructions from the Minister of Health

- Even if the mask restrictions are relaxed, the mask should be used to protect yourself and others from corona.

- Fever, cold, cough and any other symptoms should be tested immediately

- Medication should be taken only on the advice of a doctor after diagnosis of corona infection

- If vaccination is not completed, do it, do not miss the booster dose

- Avoid crowded places if possible

- Masks should be used in hospitals, crowded places, public transport