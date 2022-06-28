CM Thackeray to scrutinize files of decisions taken by rebel ministers

Eknath Shinde's group and Shiv Sena are playing politics against each other in the state power drama. On the one hand, the governor has asked for information about the hasty decisions taken by the Thackeray government in the last few days, but now the Thackeray government has also taken a big step.

Uddhav Thackeray on Monday handed over portfolios of nine rebel ministers, who are currently camping in Guwahati, to other ministers. CM has started the process of seizing all the files of the decisions taken by them over the last month. So now there are indications that action is being taken against all these ministers.

On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had removed accounts from all Shiv Sena rebel ministers, including Eknath Shinde. The next day, the Thackeray government dealt another blow to the rebels. All the files approved by all the ministers, including Eknath Shinde, over the last month have been seized. The Chief Minister's Office directed Shinde's office to collect all the files within a month. All the files of Urban Development and Public Works Department (Public Enterprises) approved by Eknath Shinde from June 1 have been immediately confiscated. After that, all the decisions taken by these ministers will be investigated, it is said.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reshuffled the departments of ministers so that the issues of public interest are not neglected or ignored.” So far, 9 ministers have joined the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde's Urban Development, Public Works (Public Enterprises) Departments to Subhash Desai, Gulabrao Raghunath Patil's Water Supply and Sanitation Department to Anil Dattatraya Parab, Dadaji Dagdu Bhuse's Agriculture and Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department and Sandipan Asaram Bhumare's (Employment) Guarantee), Horticulture Department was given to Shankar Yashwantrao Gadakh, Higher and Technical Education Department from Uday Samant was given to Aditya Thackeray.