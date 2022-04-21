CM Uddhav Thackeray lauds administrative officers and employees of state

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today lauded the administrative officers, saying that during the Corona period, every staff and officer in the administrative system from village level to state level did a great job and we were able to cope with this crisis. During Corona's time, we all worked at the risk of our lives, away from our families, on the streets, so we were able to overcome the Corona crisis. Covid cases is rising again, so caution is needed today. We politicians are people who show dreams but we are all people who make these dreams come true and work hard standing on the ground, said Uddhav Thackeray.

When I am referred to as 'Loved CM', the real credit goes to all the officers and employees of the administration, said Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray distributed prizes to the winners of Rajiv Gandhi Administrative Mobility Campaign on the occasion of Civil Service Day. Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Textiles Minister Aslam Sheikh, MP Arvind Sawant, Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Dr. Sanjay Chahande, award winning officers and staff from across the state, senior government officials were also present.