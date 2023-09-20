CMO Maharashtra WhatsApp channel surpasses 40,000 followers in one day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's WhatsApp channel, launched on September 19 during Ganesh Chaturthi, has rapidly gained over 40,000 followers within just one day, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The statement mentioned that the CMO Maharashtra WhatsApp channel is a verified account on the recently introduced platform by the social media company.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that the channel aims to share information about government programs and policies directly with citizens. The move is anticipated to provide accurate updates on decisions, programs, policies, and schemes to the public, allowing Shinde to establish a direct and immediate connection with the people of Maharashtra.