CNG price hiked by Rs 4 in Mumbai metropolitan region

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced a hike in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in the Mumbai metropolitan region by Rs 6/kg and Rs 4/kg, unit respectively. The revised rates, inclusive of all taxes of CNG will now be 86 per kg and that of domestic PNG, Rs 52.50 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

According to MNGL officials, the above revision in CNG and DPNG has been exercised on account of an increase in the input cost of natural gas.

Vehicle owners in Mumbai will have to pay the surged prices for CNG and PNG from October 4. While, the hike in prices will inevitably affect transport charges, the MGL cited 40% increase in input prices by the government from 1 October for the steep increase in the retail prices along with the supply cut.

MGL said apart from hiking prices, the government had also reduced the allocation of gas to MGL by 10 per cent due to which MGL is required to source at a substantially higher cost from the market. It also cited the fall in the rupee as another reason for the hike.