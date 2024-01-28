Cold Snap Sweeps Maharashtra as Temperatures Plunge in Central Regions, Vidarbha Shivers

A blast of cold air from the Western Himalayas and surrounding regions has sent temperatures plummeting across Maharashtra in the past four days, bringing a shiver to residents, especially in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha. While the icy grip is expected to remain until January 31st, Marathwada saw a slight reprieve with minimum temperatures edging up slightly on Sunday.

Jalgaon recorded a chilly 17 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while Latur in Marathwada saw a relatively warmer 19 degrees. Nashik district faced contrasting temperatures, with 16 degrees in Malegaon and a bone-chilling 13 degrees in Kalwan. Parbhani registered a 11 degrees minimum, while Pune recorded a slightly more comfortable 14 degrees.

The past four days have seen temperatures in Vidarbha dip significantly, with Nagpur shivering at a frigid 10.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Akola and Amravati followed suit, recording minimums of 11.9 degrees each. Washim district residents endured a 10.3 degrees minimum temperature on Sunday. A welcome respite arrived in Marathwada, where minimum temperatures are gradually rising. Latur and Dharashiv districts enjoyed a 19 degrees minimum on Sunday.Hingoli recorded 14.4 degrees, Sambhajinagar 13 degrees, and Jalna 14 degrees. With the cold wave expected to continue for a few more days, residents across Maharashtra are advised to bundle up and take precautions to stay warm. Wearing layers, consuming warm beverages, and seeking shelter from the wind are crucial steps to protect oneself from the chilly weather.