Come Nov 1, seat belts must for all drivers, passengers in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 14 In a significant move, the Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday made it compulsory for all drivers and passengers of motor vehicles to wear seat-belts from November 1.

The decision has been taken in view of the amendment to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act's Section 194(b)(1), which has mandated that any person driving without a seat belt or carries passengers not wearing the same shall be liable for punishment.

However, the Mumbai Traffic Police has given time to all vehicle owners who do not have seat-belt facility for all to install them by October 31.

From November 1, all motor vehicle drivers and commuters in such vehicles on Mumbai roads will compulsorily have to wear seatbelts or face punitive action under the laws.

The diktat is considered relevant from the safety viewpoint, and comes five weeks after the death of eminent industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry in a road accident on September 4 ostensibly in a speeding vehicle while travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai.

Prior to that, on August 14, prominent Maharashtra politician Vinayak Mete had been killed in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Raigad, en route to Mumbai.

