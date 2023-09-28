Commuters on Mumbai Metro Line 3 to enjoy uninterrupted mobile and internet services

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has awarded a contract for In-Building Solutions for providing telecom infrastructure for Metro Line 3. ACES India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Riyadh-based ACES Co., emerged as the winning bidder. This will now ensure uninterrupted mobile and internet connectivity during commute on Aqua Line. ACES India has implemented the In-Building Solutions at Bangalore Airport and Surat Diamond Bourse. The licence fee realised per station is approximately 2.5 times of any other metro line in India. Since Mumbai Metro Line 3 is entirely underground, with station concourses at 10-14 m below ground and platforms at depths of 18-20 m below ground, mobile network and internet propagation is a significant challenge at present.



To address this issue and ensure mobile and internet access to commuters during the journey, MMRC planned to deploy cellular coverage from mobile service providers such as Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and MTNL. This will be achieved through In-Building Solutions, by installing antennas and repeaters within underground stations and tunnels. Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRC, stated, “The non-fare box revenue generated by Metro Line 3 through this initiative is the highest in India. This In-Building Solutions initiative will ensure passengers enjoy uninterrupted mobile and internet connectivity during their commute on the underground Metro Line 3.”R. Ramana, Director (Planning and Real Estate Development) at MMRC, expressed his delight in achieving the highest annual premium in the country to date for In-Building Solutions. He believes that this initiative will not only bolster Metro Line 3 operations but also enhance the overall commuter experience.