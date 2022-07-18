Cong to take out 'padyatras' in Maha districts from Aug 9-15

Mumbai, July 18 In a massive public outreach programme, the Maharashtra Congress will take out 'padyatras' (foot march) in all districts of the state from August 9-15, coinciding with the Quit India Movement and Independence Day, followed by a 'Bharat Jodo' campaign on October 2, a top party leader said here on Monday.

Maharashtra party chief Nana Patole said that just as Mahatma Gandhi had given a call to the British to 'quit India' 80 years ago on August 9, 1942, the Congress will now give a slogan of 'Save the Constitution, Save the Country' and spread the message across the state right up to the village levels.

During the 75-km-long 'padyatras' in each district, Congress workers and leaders will also explain the anti-people decisions of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre.

"We shall highlight before the people the regressive policies of GST on essential food commodities levied from today (July 18), the effects of the Agniveer Scheme for the Armed Forces, the economy and increasing inflation, unemployment and other public issues," said Patole.

This will be followed by a 'Bharat Jodo' (Unite India) campaign on October 2, marking the 153rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, to challenge the BJP's 'Bharat Todo' politics, he said.

Patole said the Congress will implement a 100-day action programme taking up various initiatives to strengthen the party apparatus up to the grassroots level and focus on failures of the BJP government on various public welfare schemes.

Patole also announced the Shirdi New Sankalp Manifesto & Action Programme through which the 100-day activities shall be carried out under the leadership of senior party leaders and implement the series of resolutions passed at the party's national conclave in Udaipur held in May.

