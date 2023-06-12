Congress accuses government of trying to erase lathi charge video from media

The state has witnessed a deteriorating atmosphere after the lathi charge on the Warkaris during the departure of Dnyaneshwar Mauli's Palkhi in Alandi. Opposition parties have surrounded the state government over this issue. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has faced backlash from Congress for denying the occurrence of the lathi charge. Congress state president Nana Patole accused the government of pressuring the media to delete the lathi-charge video and expressed disbelief at Fadnavis' bold denial of the incident.

Patole spoke to reporters at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai, stating, "The Warkari tradition, which has peacefully continued for centuries, is known for its meticulous planning and disciplined conduct. However, the events in Alandi yesterday tarnished the sanctity of the Wari due to unwarranted police brutality. It is evident that the police lathi-charged the Warkaris without any justification. what is Home Minister Fadnavis attempting to establish by falsely denying the occurrence of the lathi charge?"

"The warkaris themselves are speaking about the atrocities committed by the police, but the state Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, fails to see it. The government is now exerting pressure to delete the video of the lathi charge from the media, while Fadnavis shamelessly denies the occurrence of the lathi attack.” Patole stated that Fadnavis' accusation of opposition playing politics is laughable.