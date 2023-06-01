Congress gear up for Lok Sabha polls, to hold meeting for 40+ constituencies

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has scheduled a meeting at Tilak Bhavan, the party office, on June 2 and 3 to strategize for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During this meeting, the focus will be on assessing the voting patterns of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The meeting will be chaired by Nana Patole, the state party president, and will be attended by key state leaders and district presidents. NCP chief Sharad Pawa recently chaired a meeting in Mumbai concerning the Lok Sabha elections. Following that, the Congress party is now also seen to be gearing up for the elections.

The meeting will commence on Friday, June 2nd, at 10:30 AM. On the first day, the focus will be on the constituencies of Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Nashik, Dindori, Latur, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal-Washim, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Wardha, Nagpur, Ramtek, and Palghar. The assessment of these constituencies' voter base will be conducted. On Saturday, June 3rd, the constituencies of Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Satara, Solapur, Madha, Baramati, Shirur, Maval, Raigad, Nanded, Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Beed, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan will be evaluated.

The meeting, being chaired by Nana Patole, the Congress state president, will have the presence of prominent party leaders and members of the legislative assembly. Among them are Balasaheb Thorat, former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, State General Secretary Arif Naseem Khan, Basavraj Patil, Chandrakant Handore, Praniti Shinde, Kunal Patil, as well as former ministers from the Congress party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Satyajit Patil, a member of the Legislative Council and a member of the State Election Coordination Committee, will also be present. In addition, key leaders such as district in-charges, former candidates from the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections of 2019, district presidents, representatives from the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha constituency, as well as heads of affiliated organizations and departments at the district level will be in attendance.