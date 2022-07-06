Congress had earlier advised Uddhav Thackeray to step down as Chief Minister?

Mumbai: If Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and MLAs had handled the revolt with agility, Congress leaders have expressed confidence that the Mahavikas Alliance government could have saved Uddhav Thackeray. Until he resigned instead of facing a resolution of confidence. Congress leader Uddhav Thackeray is reportedly unhappy with the way things have been done to quell the insurgency.

While discussing the insurgency, a senior Congress cabinet minister had advised Uddhav Thackeray to resign as chief minister and announce Eknath Shinde as the next chief minister. However, the number of ministers and MLAs joining the Shinde group is increasing day by day.

At the same time, the Congress minister had given another suggestion that he would support the Congress-NCP government from outside. Uddhav Thackeray interacted with the people last night when the court gave a negative verdict on the Shiv Sena's plea to postpone the majority test. In this dialogue, Uddhav Thackeray himself was ready to give support from outside the Congress to save the Mahavikas Aghadi government and to stop the Shiv Sena insurgency. Uddhav Thackeray had said that Minister Ashok Chavan had told him that. It was one of the two suggestions given by Congress.

After the results of the Legislative Council, it came to light that some Shiv Sena MLAs including Minister Eknath Shinde became unreachable. Initially, this number was limited to 15-20 MLAs. Immediately after that, Uddhav Thackeray called all the MLAs to Mumbai. MLAs and ministers who attended the meeting also joined the Eknath Shinde group in stages. Therefore, the problems facing Shiv Sena were increasing. Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister before facing a majority test in the Assembly, so the Mahavikas Aghadi government collapsed. After that Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis came together and brought independence in the state. While Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister, the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister's post fell on the shoulders of Devendra Fadnavis. Eknath Shinde and 40 MLAs with him are constantly claiming that we are Shiv Sena. Therefore, it is coming to light that the legal battle between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will intensify.