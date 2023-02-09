Congress leader demands renaming of Marathwada Rail Coach Factory after late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh

Congress leader and former Latur mayor has demanded that the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in the city be renamed after former Maharashtra chief minister and son-of-the-soil late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Former mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde claimed he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister Raosaheb Danve about his demand. Deshmukh, who hailed from Latur district, had made a huge contribution to the development of Maharashtra, specially the Marathwada region, Gojamgunde stated.

He said the new railway line from Latur to Latur Road and the conversion of Latur-Kurduwadi narrow gauge line into the broad gauge line became possible only because of Deshmukh's efforts. The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, a project of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, was set up and commissioned to manufacture self-propelled trains for the Indian Railways. The first coach shell was produced in December 2020.