Congress Leader Lingraj Kanni Arrested by Bazarpeth Police in Drug Trafficking Case

Lingaraj Kanni, Kalaburagi South Block Congress president and close aide of Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, was arrested by Bazarpeth Police in Maharashtra in a drug trafficking racket case. He was arrested in Thane district for selling narcotic substances. Kanni alos closely associated with Gulbarga Dakshin Assembly constituency MLA Allamaprabhu Patil.

During the arrest, the Kalyan police seized 120 bottles of banned codeine syrup from his possession, according to the India Today report. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at the Kalyan Police Station.

Also Read | Nashik: Another Recruitment Fraud Surfaces at Currency Note Press, Accused Used Forged Engineering Certificate.

Congress leader Lingraj Kanni has been arrested by Bazarpeth Police Station in a drug trafficking case in Maharashtra. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act: Thane Police pic.twitter.com/Qbe6Pa1Hn5 — IANS (@ians_india) July 14, 2025

Meanwhile, another aide of Karnataka minister Kharge was arrested in the suicide of a 26-year-old contractor in Bidar. The contractor, named Raju Kapanur, had his suicide note alleging that Kapanur had extorted him for money and issued death threats over a tender-related dispute.