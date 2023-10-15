Congress leader Milind Deora dispels rumours about quitting party

Senior Congress leader, Milin Deora dismissed as "sheer rumours" the reports in a section of media that he was resigning from the party. I refute rumours, that I am thinking of joining another party.I was born in Congress and I will remain in Congress till the end he wrote on X.

Deora was one of the youngest members of the 15th Lok Sabha. He became MP at the age of 27.He won the 2004 elections with a margin of 10,000 votes against BJP's Jaywantiben Mehta. In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Deora was again elected from Mumbai South Constituency, this time by a margin of 1,12,682 votes. Milind Deora was inducted in the Union Government of India as the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology in 2011.