Congress Leader Nana Patole Dares Ajit Pawar to ask PM Modi to Retire 

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the political climate in Maharashtra is seeing substantial twists and turns. Firstly, long-time congress leader Milind Deora joined the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and then Sushilkumar Shinde, senior congress leader claimed to have received an offer to join the BJP.

Now, Congress leader Nana Patole has targeted the BJP and Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. Stating BJP's defeat in Kasba state assembly by-elections, he claimed that the atmosphere in Maharashtra has turned against the BJP. Patole predicts that Mahayuti is set to lose its 40 Lok Sabha seats. This explains the frequent visits of BJP leaders to Maharashtra, claimed Patole.

Patole further targeted PM Narendra Modi. He proclaimed that the BJP worships two of its leaders as gods whereas his party has Shri Ram as their deity. BJP is trying to use Shri Ram for political gains, he further commented.



Nana Patole also slammed Ajit Pawar for his incessant comments on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's age. He said, "The BJP has laid down an age limit for others, but they are not ready to leave their posts. If Ajit Pawar has any courage, he should ask PM Modi to retire, given his age. Then we will see a corruption scandal worth 70 thousand crore unfold before our eyes. A congress leader joined the Shinde faction when Rahul Gandhi started his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. There are still attempts being made to poach congress leaders which will be of no use. People will teach these leaders a lesson"