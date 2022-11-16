Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam detained, over inappropriate behavior

North West Mumbai Lok Sabha Constituency MP Gajanan Kirtikar recently joined Balasaheb's Shiv Sena ie Shinde faction. Former MP and Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam today organized a bike rally in the constituency to demand that his joining the party is an insult to the voters of North West Mumbai. But Sanjay Nirupam has been detained by the police even before this rally.

A bike rally was to be organized by North West District Congress Committee today at 2 pm. The rally was organized under the leadership of Sanjay Nirupam. But before that the police arrested Sanjay Nirupam and took him to Versova police station. He was also arrested for holding a bike rally.

I had organised a bike rally to put pressure on our local MP G Kirtikar to resign from his post for his inactivity in the constituency. Instead of giving permission to carry out our peaceful political program police forcefully detained me without showing me any order, said Nirupam in his Tweet.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Nirupam has alleged that the police forcibly detained him without any prior notice. Police entered my home and had taken me away forcefully to Varsova police station. Police ka gundaraj, he added.

Kirtikar who shifted to CM Eknath Shinde-led faction of the party, announced that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He dares Congress' Sanjay Nirupam to contest again. In 2019, I defeated you by 2.75 lakh votes.

I had organised a bike rally to put pressure on our local MP G Kirtikar to resign from his post for his inactivity in the constituency.

Instead of giving permission to carry out our peaceful political program police forcefully detained me without showing me any order. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 16, 2022