Congress Leader Varsha Gaikwad Denied Ticket in Mumbai Due to Anti-Dalit Stand of UBT, Says Milind Deora

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was locked in a tussle over the South Central Mumbai seat, which Varsha Gaikwad had insisted should be given to the Congress. But Uddhav Thackeray announced Anil Desai's candidature for the seat. Shiv Sena Shinde MP Milind Deora, however, claimed that Uddhav Thackeray had told the Congress that if Varsha Gaikwad was given a ticket on an open seat as she was a Dalit, she would lose.

MP Milind Deora said, "I have information that Uddhav Thackeray had informed the Congress that if Varsha Gaikwad is given a ticket from an open seat (South-Central Mumbai), she will be defeated because she is a Dalit. The politics that is happening to Varsha Gaikwad, who is educated, capable, and has made a mark in politics with her achievements, is unfortunate. I condemn this mentality," he said.

दक्षिण मध्य मुंबईत वर्षा गायकवाड यांना तिकीट न देणे यातून काँग्रेस आणि उबाठा गटाची दलित विरोधी मानसिकता दिसून येते. उबाठा गट महाराष्ट्रात २१ जागांवर निवडणूक लढवत आहे. मात्र त्यात केवळ एका जागेवर उबाठा गटाने दलित उमेदवाराला संधी दिली आहे. आम्ही या निवडणुकीत तीन दलित उमेदवारांना… — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) April 19, 2024

"At the same time, the denial of a ticket to Varsha Gaikwad in South Central Mumbai shows the anti-Dalit mindset of the Congress and the UBT faction. The UBT group is contesting on 21 seats in Maharashtra." Deora, however, said the Ubatha faction has fielded a Dalit candidate in only one seat.

"We (Mahayuti) have fielded candidates from three Dalit communities in this election. Dalit candidates are being cheated in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This is because Dalit community members do not have a place and respect in the Congress and UBT and they do not dare to field a Dalit candidate from an open constituency." Milind Deora alleged that the UBT group seems to have a double standard of wanting votes of the Dalit community in the elections but not giving the community a chance to lead.