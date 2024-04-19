Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chhagan Bhujbal Withdraws from Nashik Seat amid Mahayuti Seat-Sharing Dispute

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has announced that he is withdrawing from the Nashik Lok Sabha seat as the seat-sharing tussle is yet to be resolved. "It has been three weeks since I was told by the party leadership about the Nashik seat. However, the dispute over the site is yet to be resolved. On the other hand, it has been a long time since the candidate of the opposition party was announced and they are also working vigorously. As a result, the Mahayuti may face problems in the Nashik seat. To break this deadlock, I have decided to withdraw from the Lok Sabha elections," Bhujbal said at a press conference.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to Address Public Rally at Pune's SP College Ground on April 29

"Around Holi, our leader Ajit Pawar called me to Devagiri (his residence) and told me that when Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel went to Delhi for seat-sharing talks, we asked for a Nashik Lok Sabha seat as our party had more MLAs in Nashik. We had suggested Sameer Bhujbal's name from us for this seat. However, Amit Shah insisted on my name. 'You have to fight from there.'Ajit Pawar said."

"I started preparing in Nashik. However, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena also staked a claim there. So there's still talk about the seat. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate is working in full swing and his campaign has also moved forward. This could damage the Grand Alliance in this seat. That is why I am withdrawing from the elections," Chhagan Bhujbal said.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for suggesting my name for the Nashik seat, he added.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Shiv Sena UBT's Rajabhau Waze as its candidate from the Nashik seat.