Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to Address Public Rally at Pune's SP College Ground on April 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Pune on April 29 for the Mahayuti candidates from Pune, Shirur, Maval, and Baramati. The meeting will be held at 7 pm on the grounds of SP College.

The Baramati Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on May 7, while Pune, Shirur, and Maval will go to polls on May 13. Sunetra Pawar is contesting from Baramati, Murlidhar Mohol from Pune, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil from Shirur, and Shrirang Barne from Maval.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Pune on April 29. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar will be present on the occasion. The meeting will be held at 7 pm at SP College ground, BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate said.