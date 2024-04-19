Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former BJP MP Amar Sable's Wallet Stolen During Nomination Filing in Satara

Satara: Former MP Amar Sable's wallet was stolen when he had come to file his nomination papers in Satara. The wallet had cash, cheques, PAN, and Aadhaar card. A case has been registered against an unidentified person at Satara City police station.

Also Read | Baramati Lok Sabha Election: Head To Head Affidavit Comparison Shows Sunetra Pawar Is Richer Than DCM Ajit Pawar, Rival Supriya Sule



According to the police, a complaint has been filed in this regard by former BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Maharashtra state vice-president Amar Sable (a resident of Pune). Accordingly, the incident took place around 3.45 pm on April 18 between Powai Naka in Satara City and the collector's office.

Police said former MP Amar Sable had come to Satara to file the nomination papers of BJP's Satara Lok Sabha candidate Udayanraje Bhosale. His wallet was then stolen from his pocket in the crowd. The wallet contained a PAN card and cheques from various banks. There was also a cash bond of Rs 12,000.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person at Satara City police station. Police are looking for the thief.



Another instance of petty robbery

NCP Sharad Pawar candidate Shashikant Shinde filed his nomination papers on April 15. Even then, the thieves had taken advantage of the crowd to raid two places. A case has also been registered in this regard.

