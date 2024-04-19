Baramati Lok Sabha Election: Head To Head Affidavit Comparison Shows Sunetra Pawar Is Richer Than DCM Ajit Pawar, Rival Supriya Sule

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has become a focal point for political enthusiasts nationwide, especially with the public feud within the Pawar family. The contest between Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, and Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, has continuously unveiled intriguing revelations.

Following lokmattimes.com’s analysis revealing Supriya Sule’s debt of Rs 55 lakh to her opponent Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar, another notable revelation from their filed affidavits has surfaced.

A direct comparison of the affidavits filed by Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, and Sunetra Pawar indicates that Sunetra is significantly wealthier than both the Pawars, courtesy of her inherited wealth estimated at Rs 33.09 crore.

Here's a breakdown:

According to Sunetra Pawar's submitted declaration, the total family assets amount to approximately Rs 121.45 crore. Sunetra herself possesses Rs 70.96 crore of these assets, while her spouse, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, holds assets worth Rs 50.4 crore.

In contrast, Supriya Sule’s assets, as per her affidavit, are valued at Rs 47.21 crore. However, Supriya's husband Sadanad Sule's assets are around Rs 118 crore.

Additionally, Sunetra owns a tractor and two trailers collectively worth around Rs 10.7 lakh, whereas Ajit Pawar owns a tractor, three trailers, a Toyota Camry, and a Honda CRV, totaling Rs 75.77 lakh.

As per Sunetra Pawar’s affidavit, her jewellery amounts to Rs 34.39 lakh, including 1kg of gold ornaments and 35kg of silver utensils. Ajit Pawar’s jewellery is valued at Rs 29.33 lakh, including a 21.5kg idol and 20kg of silver items.

Contrarily, according to Supriya Sule’s affidavit, she and her husband do not own any vehicles. She possesses jewellery worth Rs 2.61 crore, comprising 927 grams of gold, 6,742 grams of silver, and diamonds worth Rs 1.56 crore.

While the Pawar couple has investments in transportation, warehousing, and construction companies, totaling Rs 8.43 crore, Sule has investments within India, with her husband also having foreign investments.

Even in terms of annual income, Sunetra Pawar surpasses both her husband and sister-in-law, with an annual income of Rs 4.22 crore for the financial year 2022-23. Supriya Sule’s annual income for the same period was Rs 1.78 crore, while Ajit Pawar’s was Rs 86.76 lakh.