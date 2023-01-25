Loss to Tur crop due to pest attack: Govt announces relief of Rs 10,000 per hectare as special case

Considering the damage to Tur crop in Bidar, Kalburagi and Yadgir districts a special case, the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 per hectare but limited it to a maximum of two hectares as per NDRF/SDRF guidelines.

The total compensation to be distributed to Tur farmers will be around Rs 223 crore.

This decision was taken in a meeting of senior officials of various departments presided over by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after his return from the official tour on Tuesday.

With the unprecedented rain followed by dry/moist weather conditions post-November in Bidar, Kalburagi and Yadgir districts, the Tur crop has been attacked by pests causing loss to farmers. According to statistics, the extent of damage is 1.98 lakh hectares in Kalburagi district, 0.145 lakh hectares in Bidar district and 0.1028 lakh hectares in Yadgir district. All these put together, the total damage of the Tur crop has been out at 2.2278 lakh hectares.

Treating it as a special case, the government has taken a decision to compensate the Tur farmers by giving a compensation of Rs 10,000 per hectare.

( With inputs from ANI )

