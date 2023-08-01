Congress leaders detained during protest against PM Modi's Pune visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune to inaugurate various development projects was marked by protests from Congress leaders expressing concerns over road closures for security measures. Prior to Modi's arrival, Congress leaders held a demonstration, chanting slogans like 'Modi go back' and 'Pune nahi Manipur jao' to voice their opposition. Among the participants were MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, City President Arvind Shinde, leader Mohan Joshi, former minister Ramesh Bagwe, Sanjay Balgude, and others.

Despite opposition from the police, the Congress leaders proceeded with their demonstration and were subsequently detained by the Pune police. Demonstrating strong opposition, they marched towards the Mahatma Phule Mandi area. Additionally, office-bearers from various social organizations also expressed their disapproval of the Prime Minister's visit.

The presence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on the dais at Modi's award function added to the opposition's discontent. This move has sparked dissatisfaction among the Congress and Thackeray faction, reportedly disapproving of Pawar sharing the stage with Modi.

As the situation continues to unfold, tensions remain high in Pune, with conflicting views on the Prime Minister's visit and the involvement of political leaders from different parties. The protests and the opposition's reactions have added complexity to the visit's proceedings.