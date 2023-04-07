Congress leaders plan 6 meetings in Maharashtra; first in April-end

The Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and national president Mallikarjun Kharge are planning to conduct six meetings in the state of Maharashtra. The decision regarding the same will be made during the state Congress meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Thane on April 10. The state Congress president, Nana Patole, informed the media that the first meeting is expected to take place in the last week of this month.

Congress state president Nana Patole stated that the upcoming meeting would solely be a Congress meeting and not a Mahavikas Aghadi meeting, but leaders of allied parties would also be invited. He added that the remaining meetings would be conducted after the Karnataka elections. Patole alleged that the BJP conspired to prevent the Mahavikas Aghadi meeting scheduled for April 16 in Nagpur.

When questioned about the Shinde group's trip to Ayodhya, Nana Patole responded that Lord Ram is their deity and he himself will be visiting Ayodhya. He stated that there is nothing wrong with visiting Ayodhya and that they have previously celebrated Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. Patole further added that they accept Shivaji Maharaj's Hinduism and follow an inclusive form of Hinduism.

As of now, no political party has declared its nominee for the upcoming Pune Lok Sabha by-election. Patole commented that it remains unclear whether the BJP will contest the election in Pune or not.

As of now, no political party has declared their intention to participate in the upcoming Pune Lok Sabha by-election, Patole said.