Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claims Agnipath recruitment scheme will weaken armed forces

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed the Agnipath recruitment Scheme will adversely impact the morale of armed forces as he continued his attack on the Centre on a range of issues from note ban to unemployment to inflation during his Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered its 68th day.

Speaking at a public meeting in Hingoli district of central Maharashtra, organised as part of the Congress's mass outreach programme, he hit out at the Narendra Modi government, claiming policies like Agnipath, note ban and Goods and Service Tax (GST) were formulated to instill fear among the people of the country, PTI reported.

Gandhi alleged the prime minister wants Made in China products as this will benefit two-three billionaires in the country. What is Narendra Modi ji doing? They (the BJP) are trying to spread fear, violence and hatred. Be it note ban, Agnipath, GST all their policies only scare people. The one who gets scared, there is hatred in his heart which leads to division in the society. And then they say they are patriots, he said. Rahul Gandhi criticised what he dubbed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) brand of patriotism.