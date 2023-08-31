"Congress opposed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar then and now", says Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule

BJP's state president criticized the 'India' coalition created by the Congress and regional parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, calling it a 'bomb without gunpowder,' implying that they won't achieve anything. This statement was made by Chandrasekhar Bawankule.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur on Wednesday, Bawankule said, "India alliance partners have gathered for the Mumbai meeting. This is their gimmick; they will be in Mumbai, stay in hotels, spend two days hanging out, and then leave. Their meeting holds no truth. There is no real unity in their alliance. Among the 10-12 parties in the coalition, many don't even have ministers anywhere. Can they stand against PM Modi in Maharashtra? That's their attempt. However, the BJP will secure over 45 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. During my journey in Lok Sabha, people supported me by chanting 'Modi-Modi'."

On the question of Prakash Ambedkar not being invited to the opposition alliance, Bawankule said that even though the decision to invite Prakash Ambedkar was made, his role was never accepted by the Congress and the NCP. The Congress has consistently remained against Dr. Ambedkar. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's defeat was caused by Congress, then and even today, their stance against him remains unchanged, he said.