Congress Protest: Attempt to target Gandhi family, says Nana Patole

Today (August 5) Congress held a nationwide protest against inflation and unemployment. Congress movement was also held in Maharashtra. Many Congress MLAs and workers were detained by the police during the agitation. On Friday afternoon, Congress leaders Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Bhai Jagtap, Naseem Khan held a press conference and clarified their position. On this occasion, Nana Patole criticized the ruling BJP. Nana Patole alleged that the ED government tried to suppress our voice today. Patole also said that efforts are being made to target the Gandhi family.

Speaking on the occasion, Nana Patole said that today's agitation was under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Heavy rainfall occurred in Maharashtra. But Panchnama is still not done. We protested against all these issues today. Today we were holding a meeting in Vidhan Bhavan, at the same time we were detained by the police. In Mumbai alone, more than 10 thousand people were detained by the police.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the police. We were protesting peacefully, but still we were detained. There is a continuous attempt to target the Gandhi family. Saving democracy is our religion. We will continue to do it, said Nana Patole. Nirmala Sitharaman says everything is fine in the country. The situation is different. We will continue to fight the people's battle. Patole also said that we will continue to fight for the rights of the people.